Justin Bieber performed a private concert on Thursday for 9/11 relatives and Make-A-Wish kids.

The special moment happened backstage at the "Today" show, where Bieber was on hand for a huge concert in Rockefeller Center. But in addition to his five-song set and interview with the co-hosts, the superstar also took the time to do a meet-and-greet and acoustic show for some very deserving people. All the kids on hand were Make-A-Wish recipients or children who lost loved ones in the September 11th terrorist attacks.

As Gossip Cop has reported, Bieber and Make-A-Wish have been partners for years, and he's granted more than 250 wishes. This time, they also worked with the Cantor Fitzgerald 9/11 Families organization to pull off the event, which took place just one day before the 14th anniversary of 9/11. Making it all the more special was that the participants had no idea they would be getting personal time with Bieber when they were invited to his main "Today" concert.

Accompanied by guitarist Dan Kanter, Bieber sang "All That Matters,"; "What Do You Mean?" and more songs. Cameras on hand captured the young kids smiling, crying, and filming the performance on their phones. One girl even mouths, "I can't breathe,"; and Bieber is seen embracing another who is in tears.