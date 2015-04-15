Justin Bieber allegedly “threw a fit” at Coachella on Saturday, when Kendall Jenner was denied entrance with him into the Neon Carnival party.

As Gossip Cop reported, Bieber and Jenner partied with pals at the Indio, California arts and music festival on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. While Bieber had his own previously reported dustup on Sunday night, a new report claims he was also involved in an issue on Saturday, as well. And, according to E!, it all had to do with Jenner being underage.

The outlet alleges Bieber and Jenner, along with about 20 friends, arrived at the Neon Carnival party with the 19-year-old star covering her face with a bandana. But when security demanded to check IDs for each person in the group, Jenner was denied entry due to the party’s 21-and-over policy. Bieber is said to have gotten angry and “caused an enormous scene” in an attempt to get Jenner in the venue.

Bieber’s alleged temper tantrum failed, leading him and Jenner to leave with their pals. E!, however, says the superstar later returned with a smaller group sans Jenner, and was let in to the star-studded party. Interestingly, one of the event’s co-presenters was Pac Sun, with which Jenner and her sister Kylie have a clothing collection.

And one day after this alleged incident, on Sunday night, Bieber had a reported dispute with Coachella security over access to Drake’s performance. As Gossip Cop reported, the singer was allegedly placed in a headlock before getting kicked out of the festival. He’s now said to be threatening legal action. Gossip Cop has reached out for confirmation of the latest details. Coachella continues this weekend, though it’s not yet known if Bieber and Jenner plan to attend again.