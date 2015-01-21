Move over, Kim Kardashian, because it looks like Justin Bieber was the one to break the Internet ... or at least win the Internet!

The singer's shirtless ad campaign for Calvin Klein boosted the brand's social media appeal hugely. Since Justin was unveiled as the face of the campaign in early January, Calvin Klein's social media channels have added 3.6 million followers. To put that in perspective, basketball icon Kobe Bryant has 3 million Instagram followers. Total.

Yeah, it's pretty impressive.

RELATED: Justin's ex may have a new man

But the social media following is just the beginning. According to Women's Wear Daily, within the first 48 hours after the launch, the hashtag #mycalvins generated 1.6 million Twitter mentions. That's five times the number of mentions that Kim Kardashian's naked Paper Magazine cover shoot drew with the #breaktheinternet hashtag.

RELATED: Justin is insecure about his hair

We're sure Paper Magazine was thrilled with their approach, but Calvin Klein has to be downright ecstatic with Justin and model Lara Stone, whom he modeled with in the photos.

RELATED: Keith Richards calls Justin a "wannabe"

In total, more than 172 million social media followers saw campaign-related posts published by the key players in the campaign -- Justin, Lara, Calvin Klein, photographers Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott -- fueling 25.5 million fan interactions.

Much like what happened with Kim's cover reveal, ever since the reveal of the the Calvin Klein ads, Justin has been mocked by Miley Cyrus and "Saturday Night Live."

It looks like Justin and Calvin are having the last laugh now.