For Justin Timberlake's 34th birthday on Saturday, Jan. 31, he says he's getting the "greatest gift."

After months of not confirming or denying, the singer and his wife Jessica Biel can't hide the excitement anymore.

Timberlake posted an Instagram photo of Jessica's baby bump and says he "can't wait," but they don't know if it's a boy or a girl.

"Thank you EVERYONE for the Bday wishes! This year, I'm getting the GREATEST GIFT EVER. CAN'T WAIT. #BoyOrGirl #YouNeverKnow #WeDontEvenKnow #WeAreTakingBets," his message read.

The couple was first outed when InStyle editor-in-chief Ariel Foxman congratulated Jessica over Twitter. Justin's fellow *NSYNC member and friend Joey Fatone also spilled the beans and told In Touch the couple were expecting. Fatone even said that Justin is actually a "kid at heart."

This will be the first child for the couple, who married in 2012.