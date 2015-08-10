Justin Timberlake’s New York City restaurant has a mice problem.

According to records from the New York City Department of Health and Mental Hygiene, a recent inspection found Timberlake’s Southern Hospitality suffering from four violations, two of them critical. The Southern-style barbecue restaurant, located on 2nd Avenue, has been open since 2007, with a second location in Colorado. But last month, an inspector found several disturbing issues.

The most alarming? According to official documents, there was “evidence of mice or live mice present in facility’s food and/or non-food area.” It’s further noted that the restaurant is “not vermin proof.” In fact, it’s said to have “harborage or conditions conducive to attracting vermin to the premises and/or allowing vermin to exist.”

The other critical violation claims the venue’s “food contact surface [was] not properly washed, rinsed and sanitized after each use and following any activity when contamination may have occurred.” Additionally, it’s noted that there’s a “non-food surface improperly constructed” with “unacceptable material used.” While the specific location of the offense isn’t mentioned, it’s reported that the “non-food contact surface or equipment” is “improperly maintained and/or not properly sealed, raised spaced, or movable to allow for cleaning on all sides, above and underneath the unit.”

The inspection was conducted on July 14, and the final grade is still pending, though its 19 violation points falls into the “B” category. This, however, was a re-inspection that followed prior visits in February and June, at which time it scored even worse, earning 23 points. Southern Hospitality remains open, but a manager was not immediately available for comment when contacted by Gossip Cop.

Timberlake co-founded the restaurant with friends Trace Ayala and Eytan Sugarman. The extent of his current involvement with the establishment is unclear.