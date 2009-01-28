NEW YORK (AP) -- One visit to Beyonce's dressing room was all it took for Justin Timberlake to ease her concerns about a "Saturday Night Live" skit featuring the two of them. When Beyonce told him she was having second thoughts about a sketch where Timberlake was to "audition" for a video, he showed up at her dressing room in a robe covering a leotard. He dropped the robe and stood there, staring into space. Beyonce's reply: "I can't look anywhere but your face right now," Timberlake told CBS' Katie Couric in an interview for next week's pre-Grammy special. Timberlake also said another, more infamous "SNL" skit where he offered a piece of his anatomy as a gift got a thumbs up from his mom. She thought it was funny. "You gotta meet my mom," he said. "She's a pretty edgy chick!" (This version CORRECTS APNewsNow. corrects discusses in overline.)