Justin Bieber showed his fans a very different side of his personality when he posted a candid and emotional video on Facebook.

The "Boyfriend" singer, cast in shadow and speaking softly opened up in a new video posted Wednesday night about being nervous while taping "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" earlier that morning.

"I was really nervous, and I think I was nervous because I was afraid of what people are thinking about me right now," the 20-year-old pop star said.

Bieber, who has been trying hard to reform his image and rebrand himself in recent months, also addressed the wave of negative publicity he has received in the past year or so.

"It's been a minute since I've been in a public appearance and I didn't want to come off arrogant or conceited - or basically how I've been acting the past year or a year and a half," the star said, being surprisingly candid. "I'm not who I was pretending to be. And where I say pretending - often we pretend to be something we're not as a cover-up of what we're truly feeling inside."

"Just being young and growing up in this business is hard," Bieber added, addressing his early fame. "Growing up in general is hard."

Aside from expressing remorse over his past transgressions, the new Calvin Klein underwear model also expressed how much he wants people to know that he isn't the disinterested and disaffected celebrity people think he is.

"I really wanted people to know how much I care. How much I care about people. And how I'm not that person to say that 'I don't give a f---,'" Bieber shared. "I'm a person that genuinely cares. And although what's happened in the past has happened, I just want to make the best impression on people and be kind and loving and gentle and soft."

This is just the latest example of Bieber demonstrating that he's beginning to grow up. Earlier this morning, the singer posted a 15-second tease of a new, heartbreaking song that many think is about his ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez, and he's even agreed to be the star of an upcoming Comedy Central Roast that will really push the limits of his ability to take a joke.

The heartfelt video could this be the next step in Bieber's effort to rehabilitate his public image.

