Justin Bieber crashed a gay Republicans gathering in West Hollywood on Monday, and now one of the participants is dishing about the incident.

According to Ben Coleman, the event chair of the Los Angeles chapter of the Log Cabin Republicans, the organization was having a mixer at State Social House when Bieber arrived. The star, apparently a regular at the restaurant, reportedly requested he and group be seated in his usual spot, known as The Attic. The area, however, was occupied by the Republicans, which seemed to not faze Bieber, and the manager allowed him to dine back there anyway.

And as they did, the Republicans carried on with their meeting, talking about gay rights and more. Bieber hasn’t made any mention of the run-in on social media, but Coleman called into Jillian Barberie and John Phillips’ “Mid-Day LA” talk radio show on 790 KABC on Tuesday to spill about the encounter. Coleman admittedly didn’t recognize Bieber at first, thinking it was a small group of girls, and said the superstar “looked like kind of a butcher version of Miley Cyrus.”

Coleman further posted on Facebook, “So, Justin Bieber crashed our Log Cabin Republican meeting last night. Like, literally he walked into our upstairs private lounge at State Social House and sat in the corner while Ronald Reagan’s former personal assistant Peggy Grande finished her talk to us. Talk about epic.”

Coleman’s post went on, “I tried to get a pic of the Biebs in front of the Log Cabin banner with Peggy and I, but the bodyguards said no. And they had guns. So that didn’t happen. Otherwise it was a dream come true.”

