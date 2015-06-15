These PDA pics are sure to fuel those romance rumors surrounding Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin.

On Sunday, the 21-year-old pop star shared two selfies with the 18-year-old model, writing: "The one and only @haileybaldwin." Does he mean his "one and only"?!

In addition to these cuddly pics, Hailey -- who is the daughter of Stephan and Kennya Baldwin -- was also spotted with her arms wrapped around Bieber as the two jet skied in Miami, Fla. this weekend.

While the "Baby" singer was canoodling in the Sunshine State, a cryptic message about Bieber appeared in the skyline above New York City. Several onlookers tweeted out pics of some skywriting that read: "Justin Bieber Is a Smileophile."

What does that even mean? Does he really smile too much?

The Beliebers need answers.