Justin Bieber Cuddles Up To Hailey Baldwin, Calls Her 'The One and Only'
These PDA pics are sure to fuel those romance rumors surrounding Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin.
On Sunday, the 21-year-old pop star shared two selfies with the 18-year-old model, writing: "The one and only @haileybaldwin." Does he mean his "one and only"?!
In addition to these cuddly pics, Hailey -- who is the daughter of Stephan and Kennya Baldwin -- was also spotted with her arms wrapped around Bieber as the two jet skied in Miami, Fla. this weekend.
While the "Baby" singer was canoodling in the Sunshine State, a cryptic message about Bieber appeared in the skyline above New York City. Several onlookers tweeted out pics of some skywriting that read: "Justin Bieber Is a Smileophile."
What does that even mean? Does he really smile too much?
The Beliebers need answers.