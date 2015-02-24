A man named Steven Prince claims he was assaulted by security after trying to take a photo of Justin Bieber at a club in San Diego on Sunday. According to a police report, Prince was at FLUXX to watch T.I. perform and noticed The Biebs in a VIP area. When Prince attempted to snap a picture, a guard allegedly yelled at him, shoved him, and then punched him twice in the face.

Prince alleges he was struck on the cheek and jaw. He claims FLUXX offered him a free drink but then booted him. He tells TMZ he plans to sue. The outlet, however, says Bieber’s camp claims that while there was an incident, the guard in question does not work for him. Bieber’s team says the overzealous security person was hired by FLUXX.

Bieber, of course, has recently declared his intention to turn over a new leaf after a couple years of dubious behavior, including similar incidents when fans claimed they were roughed up in public places for trying to interact with him.

He recent told Ellen DeGeneres, “I did a lot things over the last few years that I’m not proud of… I am a human. People often forget that.” Bieber added, “I love people. I love love. I’m passionate about things and I’m passionate about being better and growing, so I think that this is going to be an awesome chapter in my life.”