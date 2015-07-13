Justin Bieber is coming to Kylie Jenner’s defense after Amandla Stenberg called her out for cultural appropriation.

As Gossip Cop reported, Jenner posted a photo of herself sporting cornrows on Instagram, writing, “I woke up like diss.” Stenberg, best known for starring in The Hunger Games, commented on the post, “When u appropriate black features and culture but fail to use ur position of power to help black Americans by directing attention towards ur wigs instead of police brutality or racism #whitegirlsdoitbetter.”

Jenner fired back with a comment of her own, “@amandlastenberg Mad if I don’t, Mad if I do… Go hang w Jaden [Smith] or something.” But while the Jenner and Stenberg back-and-forth ended there, a debate has raged on social media, attacking both sides. Now Bieber has apparently weighed in, drawing on his own experiences.

A comment on Jenner’s post attributed to Bieber reads, “Guys leave her alone, were all trying to figure it out and she happens to be under a microscope! I’m the first to know this. But saying she’s being racist because she wants her hair in braids is ridiculous. lets focus on the bigger picture and instead of fighting over something stupid lets do something about equality , but it doesn’t start here blasting a 17 year old kid for wearing braids smh.”

Bieber has been family friends of the Kardashians-Jenners for years, and Jenner has showed support for Bieber at the 2011 and 2013 premieres of his documentary movies.