Justin Bieber seemingly mocked a fan’s drawing of him on Instagram, leading commenters to call him “rude.”

Late Friday, Bieber posted a hand-drawn portrait that was intended to resemble one of his recent Interview magazine photos. As Gossip Cop reported, the superstar’s photoshoot was released last month, and one picture had him licking a knife. That was apparently the inspiration for the fan’s artwork, which, admittedly, only somewhat resembles the singer, and doesn’t exactly portray him flatteringly.

It’s unclear how it came to Bieber’s attention, but when he shared the drawing on Instagram, he wrote in the caption, “Funniest thing I’ve ever seen.” Many interpreted the remark as Bieber mocking his own fan and making fun of the artwork, which was likely done to the best of the person’s ability with good intentions. Now a debate is raging, with more than 30,000 comments reacting to Bieber’s alleged criticism.

“Look I’m not a fan and I’m not a hater this is just my opinion. This is rude and you should probably delete it before it blows up,” one commenter wrote to the star. Another simply said, “Shame on you @justinbieber.” And one individual exclaimed, “SHE DIDNT DRAW THIS AS A JOKE!! THE GIRL WHO MADE THIS IS SERIOUS, SHE’S SAD RN.”

Some tried to make the case that Bieber was laughing at himself and not the fan, and one person argued, “The artist posted it bc she wanted JUSTIN’s opinion, NOT the fandom.” One Belieber even said, “If Justin posted my drawing and he was making fun of it id still be the happiest girl ever.”