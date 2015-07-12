Hopefully Beliebers saved that butt pic Justin Bieber posted last week because they may not see another one.

The 21-year-old pop star took down an Instagram photo of him posing completely nude while on vacation, and was quick to give his reasons.

"Hey, I Deleted the photo of my butt on Instagram not because I thought it was bad but someone close to me's daughter follows me and she was embarrassed that she saw my butt," he captioned a pic of himself fully clothed on Sunday. "And I totally wasn't thinking in that aspect. And I felt awful that she felt bad. To anyone I may have offended I'm so sorry."

His apology also came with an explanation as to why he posted the butt shot in the first place. "It was completely pure-hearted as a joke but didn't take in account there are littles following me!!!" the caption continued. "Love u guys."

While Bieber's fans were quite supportive of him posting a nude pic -- the photo got more than 600,000 likes and nearly 200,000 comments in less than an hour of going up -- they also had the "Baby" singer's back when he decided to take down the image.

"That's okay, it is so beautiful that you deleted that for a little girl... So cute," one fan responded. "Anyways, I am so proud of you for deleting that because you wanted to, and not because some stupid people didn't like it."

Another commenter quipped: "You're lucky you've got a cute butt otherwise we wouldn't be able to forgive you so quickly."

Do you think Bieber should have removed the butt pic from Instagram?