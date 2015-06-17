While Justin Bieber has made strides in altering his bad-boy persona over the past year, he's now saying that his actions are all just part of rock n' roll.

"There are a lot of bad-boy images out there, whether it's been Prince, whether it's been Mick Jagger -- you know, it's kind of part of the music industry," he told Women's Wear Daily. "I don't think anyone has really doubted my musical capability and that's what has sustained me this long, through all the negative stuff that's been portrayed of me."

Despite a few brushes with the law and several negative news reports, the 21-year-old pop star still doesn't think he should publicly say he's sorry.

"People wanted me to apologize, which I don't know if it's really fair. I'll definitely take responsibility," Bieber explained. "As I'm growing but I'll never apologize for being human and making mistakes."

The "Baby" singer added that he's "really happy" where he is right now and asked his fans and critics to cut him a break.

"Take a second to, like, step back and evaluate the situation and think, OK, that might not be true, or just give me the benefit of the doubt," he said. "That's all I ask."

Back in January, Bieber addressed his fans directly in an emotional Facebook video. "It's been a minute since I've been in a public appearance and I didn't want to come off arrogant or conceited -- or basically how I've been acting the past year or a year and a half," he said. "I'm not who I was pretending to be."

