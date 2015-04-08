Justin Bieber made another surprise appearance at an Ariana Grande show!

The singer shocked fans by joining Grande onstage at her concert at The Forum in Inglewood on Wednesday. The pop stars sang Grande's song with The Weeknd "Love Me Harder" together before Bieber took the stage solo to perform his song "Where Are You Now."

Grande then returned for a duet performance of Bieber's hit single "As Long As You Love Me."

This is the second time Bieber's taken the stage with Grande, after a surprise appearance at her Miami concert two weeks ago.

The pop star has said that his new music is heavily influenced by his relationship with ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez.

