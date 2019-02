Justin Bieber was threatened by a security guard at Floyd Mayweather’s boxing match in Las Vegas on Saturday night. As the pop star attempted to approach the ring post-fight, he was stopped by a guard who warned Bieber that he’d be arrested if he walked past the barricades.

Mayweather beat Andre Berto at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Saturday, continuing his undefeated winning streak which now stands at 49-0. As Gossip Cop has reported, Bieber and Mayweather are very good friends, with the singer having twice escorted the boxing champ to the ring before a fight.

As Bieber was making his way up to the ring to help Mayweather celebrate his most recent victory, a security guard refused to allow him entrance. “Do you wanna be escorted out in handcuffs, young man?” the guard threateningly asked. It’s hard to make out Bieber’s response, but whatever he said prompted the guard to shoot back, “I don’t care who you are.”

Bieber had actually already been in the ring during the post-fight celebration before police cleared the area. The footage shows him unsuccessfully trying to get back in.

Watch the video of a security guard threatening to put Justin Bieber in handcuffs at the Floyd Mayweather fight, and tell us what you think.