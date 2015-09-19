Justin Theroux won't be adding wedding planner to his list of future career options anytime soon.

"The Leftovers" star married Jennifer Aniston on Aug. 5 at their home in Bel-Air, California. He says the lead up to the secret, star-studded ceremony wasn't something he'd call enjoyable, but he can blame trying to avoid the paparazzi for that.

"I wouldn't say it was fun to plan," he told The Daily News. "Part of the fun of planning a wedding is telling people, and we had to keep it under wraps."

Once the nuptials were over and Theroux could take it all in, however, the actor felt a shift.

"I noticed it almost immediately," he explained of the feeling he had after saying 'I Do'. "It was like your blood pressure goes down two PSI. It's not like life is completely different. It's a beautiful thing."

The intimate affair was disguised as a birthday party for Theroux, who turned 44 on Aug. 10. Seventy of the couple's family and close friends were in attendance, including Aniston's "Friends" co-stars Courteney Cox, who was her best friend's maid of honor in the ceremony, and Lisa Kudrow, as well as Jimmy Kimmel, Ellen DeGeneres, Tobey Maguire, Howard Stern, Jason Bateman and Emily Blunt.

ET caught up with Aniston in August at the Los Angeles premiere of She's Funny That Way, which was her first public appearance since tying the knot.

"We had the beautiful luxury of having a beautiful private moment and I'm going to be selfish and keep it that way!" the 46-year-old actress told ET's Cameron Mathison.

A day after the wedding, Theroux and Aniston jetted to Bora Bora for their honeymoon, but it wasn't a private affair. Joining the couple was Cox and her fiancé, Johnny McDaid, along with actor Bateman and his wife, Amanda Anka.

Aniston and Theroux's wedding was a gorgeous, intimate affair.