Looks like Justin Timberlake is changing his tune about Kanye West.

The 38-year-old "All Day" rapper called out the "Mirrors" singer during his epic acceptance speech for his Video Vanguard award at the MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday night, when he recounted a past experience at the GRAMMYs.

"The contradiction is that I do fight for artists but in that fight, somehow, was disrespectful to artists, " Kanye said passionately. "I didn't know how to say the right thing, the perfect thing, I sat at the GRAMMYs and saw Justin Timberlake and CeeLo Green lose. Gnarls Barkley and the 'FutureSex/LoveSound' album, and bro, Justin, I'm not trying to put you on blast but I saw that man in tears, bro. And I was thinking he deserved to win Album Of the Year. And the small box that we are of entertainers of the evening, how could you explain that?"

Not surprisingly, Justin had something to say about that on Twitter.

"Kanye is so cute, y'all," the 34-year-old musician first tweeted, before playing off his comment as "jokes, writing, "Jokes, you guys... Jokes." In another tweet he simply posted, "#chill."

However, three hours later, Justin tweeted that he actually supported Kanye's message after seeing the speech in full.

"Btw... I JUST watched my man 'Ye's FULL speech... He always has a point. And I support it. #truth," he tweeted.

This isn't the first time Justin and Kanye have publicly called one another out. In March 2013, Kanye made it known that he wasn't a fan of Justin's "Suit & Tie" hit with rapper Jay Z. "I got love for Hov, but I ain't f---in' with that 'Suit & Tie,'" he said during a concert in London.

Justin later responded during his performance of the song on "Saturday Night Live," changing up the original lyric of, "S--- so sick got a hit and picked up a habit," to "My hit's so sick got rappers acting dramatic."

