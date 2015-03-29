Justin Timberlake showed lots of love to his wife and future baby's mama Jessica Biel when he hit the iHeartRadio Music Awards stage Sunday night to accept the Innovator Award.

The lengthy speech included quotes by President Theodore Roosevelt and Steve Jobs, but when he ended things on a personal note, Timberlake spoke from the heart. "Lastly, you can't have innovation without creation," the "Mirrors" singer said. "So finally, I want to thank my best friend, my favorite collaborator -- my wife, Jessica, who's at home watching. Honey, I can't wait to see our greatest creation yet."

PHOTOS: Stars at the iHeartRadio Music Awards

He then quipped, "Don't worry, Daddy's heading home right now to innovate by learning how to change a poopy diaper and get my swaddle on."

That wasn't the only moving part of Timberlake's speech. After a touching pre-taped video where Timbaland, Taylor Swift, Andy Samberg and Parrell Williams declared their adoration for him, Mr. JT broke down a bit. "Everyone who was in that piece, I love you too," he shared as he got choked up. "Growing up in school, nobody called me close to an innovator. They called me different. They called me weird. They called me a couple other words I can't say on TV."

NEWS: Taylor Swift and Justin Timberlake Adorably Freak Out at iHeartRadio Music Awards

He continued, "If you're a young person -- like I used to be -- and you're at home and you're being called weird or different, I'm here to tell you your critics do not count. Their words will fade. You won't."

After months of speculating as to whether Biel, 33, was in fact pregnant, Timberlake confirmed the news on his 34th birthday via Instagram. He wrote: ""Thank you EVERYONE for the Bday wishes!" he captioned the shot. "This year, I'm getting the GREATEST GIFT EVER. CAN'T WAIT."

MORE ON WONDERWALL:

2015 iHeartRadio Awards Red Carpet

Sweetest celebrity baby announcements

Celebs who bring their parents to the Oscars