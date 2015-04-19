While Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel might want to raise their newborn baby away from the prying eyes and cameras of the paparazzi, that doesn't mean the proud parents can resist showing off their adorable bundle of joy on Instagram.

On Sunday, Justin snapped this super sweet photo of Jessica cradling their baby boy Silas Randall, who was decked out in a cute baby-sized Memphis Grizzlies shirt.

The "Suit & Tie" singer captioned the great family pic, "The Timberlakes are ready!!! GO GRIZZ! #GritNGrind #Playoffs #BabyGrizzROAR."

Justin and Jessica, who tied the knot in October 2012 in Fasano, Italy, welcomed Silas earlier this month. This is the couple's first child, which he called "the greatest gift ever" in an Instagram pic just a few months ago.

In March, Justin was honored with the Innovator Award at the iHeartRadio awards, and the singer got emotional talking about his expectant wife. Check out the sweet, heartfelt moment in the video below.