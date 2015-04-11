Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake are parents! The stars have welcomed their first child, a baby boy. Their son’s name is Silas Randall. Reps for the couple have confirmed the birth, although additional details have not yet been disclosed.

The couple finally confirmed Biel’s pregnancy in January, after months of speculation. On his 34th birthday, Timberlake shared an Instagram picture in which he was seen kissing Biel’s bare baby bump. He captioned it, “Thank you EVERYONE for the Bday wishes!” wrote Timberlake. “This year, I’m getting the GREATEST GIFT EVER. CAN’T WAIT. #BoyOrGirl #YouNeverKnow #WeDontEvenKnow #WeAreTakingBets.”

While accepting his Innovator Award at last month’s iHeartRadio Music Awards, Timberlake called Biel is “favorite collaborator” and said, “Honey, I can’t wait to see our greatest creation yet. Don’t worry. Daddy’s headed home right now to innovate by learning how to change a poopy diaper and get my swaddle on.”

Biel and Timberlake married in October 2012. Ever since, various tabloids have printed mean-spirited, baseless stories about their relationship being in trouble. Through it all, the couple stayed together and above the fray. And now they’ve started a family. Congratulations to Biel and Timberlake on the arrival of Silas Randall!