Kaitlyn Bristowe and her new fiance Shawn Booth played a cute newlywed game called “Couple Confidential” on Wednesday’s “Good Morning America.” Watch the video below.

For the game, Bristowe and Booth competed against season one “Bachelorette” couple Trista and Ryan Sutter. For the first round, Bristowe and Trista were asked what was their partner’s guilty pleasure. Trista said Ryan was really into desserts, while Bristowe said her fiance has a thing for pepperoni pizza. Both women got the question right, and each scored a point.

For round two, the guys each had to guess their lady’s secret talent. Booth said Bristowe was great at making breakfast sandwiches, and Ryan said his wife was a legal analyst. Again, both pairs answered correctly. In the third and final round, Bristowe and Trista were asked where they went on a first date after the “Bachelorette.” Bristowe said she and Booth recently had their first date and dined at Wren Restaurant in New York. Trista said she and Ryan went to Steamboat, Colorado for their first outing after the show. Because both couples correctly answered all three questions, they each walked away with a prize.

During a different segment on “Good Morning America,” runner-up Nick Viall opened up about Bristowe stopping him from proposing on Monday’s finale. “For better or worse, I had a crush on the Bachelorette, and I felt I had no other choice,” explained Viall about why he went on the show for a second time after getting rejected by Andi Dorfman on last season’s “The Bachelorette.” Viall also said he was no longer “in love” with Bristowe, and he wished her the best with Booth.