Kaitlyn Bristowe and Shawn Booth appeared on Monday’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” following the season finale of “The Bachelorette,” and promised the talk show they would stay together for at least a year. But if Bristowe and Booth break that oath, they agreed to pay Kimmel $1,000.

As Gossip Cop reported earlier, Bristowe got engaged to Booth on Monday’s “The Bachelorette” finale after turning down Nick Viall’s proposal. The first question Kimmel asked Bristowe was, “How many men are you in love with as we sit on this couch?” She replied, “One,” while looking into Booth’s eyes. The couple then went on to explain how they would Facetime and watch the show together, when it aired, but only the parts they were in together because Booth would get uncomfortable watching her interactions with other men.

As Gossip Cop reported in June, Bristowe practically spoiled the ending of the series when she accidentally leaked a Snapchat photo of herself and Booth laying in bed together. At the time that the photo was posted, filming had already finished and many fans saw this as evidence that Booth won the show. The fans were correct. “You’re the first Bachelorette to ruin the ending of the show,” Kimmel joked. He added, “I will tell you, they were very, very mad at you here at ABC.” An embarrassed Bristowe explained the leak was completely accidental.

Kimmel asked Booth, “If you weren’t on the show and had to pick one of the guys to be with Kaitlyn, who would you pick?” Booth answered, “Ben H.,” who Gossip Cop previously noted is set to be the next ‘Bachelor.'” Bristowe then revealed which competitors from the season of “The Bachelor” she appeared on would be invited to her wedding. Becca Tilley, Whitney Bischoff, and Ashley Salter made the guest list.

Finally, Kimmel told the two that he was sick of “Bachelor” and “Bachelorette” couples breaking up shortly after the finales air. “Quite frankly, my heart can’t take it anymore,” said Kimmel before adding, “I’d like you to swear on this stack of Us Weeklys.” Bristowe and Booth then placed their hands on the stack of tabloids while repeating after Kimmel the following oath: “We, Kaitlyn and Sean B., do solemnly swear that we are in love, that we will get married, or at least be together one year from today. Because, if we’re not, this was a huge waste of everyone’s time. And if we are not sill in a committed relationship on July 27, 2016, we will pay Jimmy Kimmel $1,000, which he may collect in a lump sum or over the next 30 years in monthly installments of $2.77. Amen.”

