Shortly after Kaley Cuoco announced that she was ending her marriage to Ryan Sweeting, several media reports came out saying that the signs were there all along and that it was essentially a long time coming. Perhaps, though, the most damning report, comes via Us Weekly.

The usually trustworthy magazine claims in its newest cover story that Kaley pulled the plug on the marriage because her husband was addicted to painkillers and, for the longest time, he refused to get help.

"She supported him but she said he couldn't make the commitment to get sober," a source told the magazine. "He'd tell her he was working on it and instead go get wasted."

He's had a shaky history with pills, too. In 2006 Ryan was arrested for a DUI and possession of a drug with an intent to sell.

When the couple married in December 2013, Ryan was sober at the time. But, the magazine said, it didn't last and he "developed a dependency on painkillers," especially after he was allegedly prescribed pills following a 2014 back surgery. Early in 2015, Ryan suffered an undisclosed injury, too, and was prescribed pills again.

"Kaley told friends doctors prescribed something that he was taking too much of," a source said. "That is when it went downhill again."

The "Big Bang Theory" actress, who is said to be "devastated" by the split, held on as long as she could, but "she couldn't take his ups and downs," the source said, adding that the young couple often fought.

He even promised to go to rehab in Boston, it was reported. But by the time he agreed to go, it was too late, it was alleged.

"She couldn't fix him. He wasn't the man she thought he was," the source said.

Kaley cited "irreconcilable differences" in her divorce filing on Sept. 25. Us' source said Kaley "isn't wasting any time ending their marriage." And, although, she's ready to move on, she's "sworn off dating."

Shortly after the split, People magazine quoted a source who said it's only a matter before Kaley puts herself back out there.

"Kaley is still a hopeless romantic," the source said. "She will find love again."