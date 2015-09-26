Kaley Cuoco is very obviously not wearing her wedding ring in the first Instagram photo she posted of herself after announcing her split from husband Ryan Sweeting.

As Gossip Cop reported, a rep for Cuoco and Sweeting confirmed on Friday night that the couple has “mutually agreed” to divorce after less than two years of marriage. Through the spokesperson, the stars requested privacy. Cuoco, however, has been giving some clear indications about the breakup on social media.

Right around the time of the announcement, all the photos featuring Sweeting were deleted from her Instagram page, as Gossip Cop noted. Her bio on the site, which used to reference the tennis player, was then changed. The actress also posted a photo of her dog and a glass of red wine with the caption, “#mood.”

Cuoco was later photographed out on a so-called “girls night,” having dinner with a number of female friends, including her sister, Briana, a former “Voice” contestant. On Saturday, “The Big Bang Theory” star continued to indicate she was making a fresh start. Cuoco posted a photo of her new horse, writing, “Welcome to the family, Zaza!”

Extremely noticeable is Cuoco’s ring-less left hand (see above and below). After that, the TV star went on to post photos of herself promoting her friend’s pocketbook line, which works with rising entrepreneurs in Mexico to raise money to combat human trafficking. Check out the pictures below, and tell us what you think of Cuoco’s post-split social media activity.