Kanye West’s surprise birthday party at the Staples Center came complete with a basketball-shaped cake.

As Gossip Cop reported, Kim Kardashian rented out the home of the Los Angeles Lakers and Clippers for West and his friends to have their own mega game inside the historic venue. Kardashian went all out by creating custom “West” jerseys, hiring actual NBA referees, getting John Salley as an announcer, and having John Legend do the National Anthem. Celebrities ranging from Justin Bieber to Russell Westbrook were in attendance, and NBA superstars, including Shaquille O’Neal and Kobe Bryant, were featured in a special video message.

In a video from the bash, it’s revealed Kardashian ordered a special cake that was modeled after the NBA championship trophy. The clip shows West blowing out the candles to loud cheers, before kissing his wife. In another video, posted by Kris Jenner, Legend is leading the group in “Happy Birthday To You.” The whole group also shared a number of photos on Instagram, including ones from Kardashian that show West blindfolded on their way to the bash, and another of the couple posing with Lakers cheerleaders.

Kardashian’s idea was a move from West’s own playbook. As Gossip Cop reported at the time, the rapper rented out San Francisco’s AT&T stadium for his big marriage proposal. So now the only question is: How the hell will West top this when Kardashian’s birthday comes in October?!

