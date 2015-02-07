Kanye West and Kim Kardashian attended the Roc Nation Pre-Grammy Brunch on Saturday in Beverly Hills. She was sporting her new, short haircut. And he was wearing his new Yeezys, the highly anticipated Adidas Yeezy 750 Boost sneakers, designed by West himself.

The new shoes seem to have polarized the sneaker-loving public, with thousands of social media messages praising the design, and just as many expressing disappointment. The strap across the toe, a staple of West’s earlier Nike collaborations, has remained. It’s believed that Yeezys will be made available next week, but only a small number of interested buyers will have a chance to snag them. Speculation is that only about 3,000 pairs were manufactured in the initial run, with a pair expected to cost $350.

Kardashian seems excited about the Yeezys. She posted an Instagram shot (see below) of a bunch of boxes filled with the shoes, with labels like “Puff” and “Jay Z” and “Kylie.” Kardashian explained, “Yeezy put me in charge of the fam distribution #YeezyBoost #AdidasOriginals #ThisFirstRunIsAsizeTooBig #WifeLife #WifeGotThatWork.” Indeed.

MORE ON WONDERWALL:

2015 Grammy nominees out & about

Celebs at the Super Bowl 2015

Guess the Grammy bling