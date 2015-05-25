Kanye West paid tribute to Kim Kardashian on Monday, one day after their first anniversary. “Kim, I’m so happy to be married to the girl of my dream,” tweeted West.

He added, “I love you and Nori so much!!! I would find you in any lifetime.” Kardashian tweeted to him in response, “Awwww baby I love you so much!!!!!! I would find you too! Anywhere!!!!!”

As Gossip Cop reported, May 24 marked one year since West and Kardashian wed in Florence in front of family and celebrity friends. In honor of the milestone, Kardashian spent the weekend sharing never-before-seen photos (like the one at right) from the rehearsal dinner at the Palace of Versailles and the nuptials at Forte di Belvedere. “I love this man so much! Happy Anniversary baby,” she wrote on Instagram.

And Kardashian and West weren’t the only ones to celebrate the anniversary. As Gossip Cop noted, Kris Jenner and Khloe Kardashian posted tributes of their own. Jenner wrote to her son-in-law, “I love you #kanyewest!!! So happy you are my son, their brother, North’s Daddy and Kim’s everything.” The matriarch also shared video of West and Kardashian dancing at their wedding to John Legend, and wrote, “Happy First Anniversary @kimkardashian #KanyeWest and thank you for taking us all on your Magical Mystery Ride …. One of the best weeks of my life.”

West’s tweets about Kardashian came hours after the airing of her “Live! with Kelly and Michael” interview, in which she praised him for “evolving” her style. What do you think of West’s message?

MORE ON WONDERWALL:

How Kimye spent their first year of marriage

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's romance retrospective

Kim Kardashian shares throwback wedding photos