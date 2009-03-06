NEW YORK (AP) -- "American Idol" is about to get a double dose of star power: Kanye West and Kelly Clarkson.

The Grammy winners will share the stage as performers during Wednesday's elimination show.

West, making his first appearance on the top-rated Fox series, will perform his hit song "Heartless" from his latest album "808s & Heartbreak."

Clarkson, the original "American Idol," will sing her chart-topper "My Life Would Suck Without You," off her new album that drops Tuesday.

The show — a ratings juggernaut since it debuted in 2002 — has attracted numerous top artists as mentors and performers in recent seasons. Among them: Mariah Carey, Prince, Gwen Stefani, Dolly Parton and Jennifer Lopez.