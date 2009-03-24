LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Kanye West credits his dad for his risk-taking attitude in music and life.

He says Ray West was a salesman, and he saw his dad having to talk people into new things. West takes a similar approach in his music, especially with his latest album, "808s & Heartbreak." That album was almost all singing instead of his regular rapping.

West says it's important to expose people to new ideas, even if they are not ready for them.

Expect new theatrical ideas when West hits the road this summer. He's kicking off a European tour in July and expects the tour to hit the United States by fall.

