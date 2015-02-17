Kanye West says friends abandoned him over his relationship with Kim Kardashian. In a fashion-focused interview with Style.com, the rapper-designer explains that Kardashian’s notoriety as a reality TV star made fashion people wary of her, and, by association, West.

“[As] soon as we started dating, fashion people were really opposed to the idea of reality stars. And all the relationships, the somewhat friends that I had somewhat built up, completely turned their backs on her and me,” says West. “They already had their back to her, and now they turned it to me.”

He continues, “The so-called traction that I was getting in the high-fashion world was completely thrown out the window and I was finally allowed to go to school, where every day I was in my mom [Kris Jenner]’s house, in my little brother’s old room, [Rob Kardashian]’s old room, re-tailoring a Céline skirt, re-tailoring a Saint Laurent jacket, re-tailoring a Zara top, re-tailoring Wolford… And day by day by day, [Kim and I] learned, we got better. We looked at the photographs together and she improved my style, we improved each other.”

He says of his now-wife, “She was always my muse, now she’s become other designers’ muses. Or designers’ muses, because like I said, I don’t want to disrespect designers by calling myself a designer, I just think I have a vision of something that I want to do. But God has a special way to teach people through life. I guess I got a little more credit for my second collection than my first, for whatever that is worth.” West refers to Kardashian’s physique as “the body of all bodies” to inspire his designs.