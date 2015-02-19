Kanye West slammed his ex-girlfriend Amber Rose during an electric Power 105 “Breakfast Club” interview on Friday, during which he also touched upon the Tyga-Kylie Jenner relationship that sparked the recent Rose-Kardashian family feud in the first place.

“If Kim had dated me when I first wanted to be with her, there wouldn’t be an Amber Rose, you know what I’m saying?” West told the hosts. He then called Rose dirty, declaring, “It’s very hard for a woman to want to be with someone that’s with Amber Rose. I had to take 30 showers before I got with Kim.”

Asked whether he thinks Tyga’s relationship with the teenage Jenner is “inappropriate,” West replied, “That’s a good question right there… I think he got in early. I think he was smart.” He added, “They’re closer in age than a lot of relationships I know. I knew Tyga was smart.”

As for his infamous Grammys stunt, when he slammed Beck for taking Album of the Year over Beyonce, West admitted he’d been “hypocritical” not to respect Beck’s artistry. The rapper also revealed that when he and Taylor Swift had dinner together this week, Beck’s album was playing in the background, and it was the first time West had heard it. “I was like, man, this is kinda good,” laughed West, adding, “Maybe it was potentially an Album of the Year.”

West also talked at length about his new Yeezy sneakers, the decision to bring daughter North West to his fashion show, why he decided to stay out of the debate over police brutality in Ferguson and elsewhere, his conversations with Drake about doing a joint record, his upcoming album and much more.

