Kanye West and Kim Kardashian wore blue contact lenses for the big “SNL 40: Saturday Night Live 40th Anniversary” special in honor of West’s “Wolves” performance on the show. Viewers may have noticed the rapper’s eyes looked very different as he performed his “Jesus Walks”/”Only One”/”Wolves” medley, and later when the camera showed him during a “Wayne’s World” sketch. Kardashian gave fans a close-up look on Instagram.

In case you missed West’s “SNL” performance, he began flat on his back, rapping “Jesus Walks” as the camera showed his face upside-down. He then got to his feet, crouching and crawling for the next songs. His “Wolves” collaborators Sia and Vic Mensa joined him on stage toward the end. Later, as Mike Myers and Dana Carey reprised “Wayne’s World,” they joked that Beck was better than Beyonce but warned West not to rush the stage, as he did at last weekend’s Grammy Awards.

It’s been a busy period for West, who followed up his controversial Grammys stunt with an eventful week in New York, including the inaugural Roc City Classic concert and a Fashion Week launch event for his Adidas Yeezys. Check out the pictures of West and Kardashian with their blue contact lenses below, and tell us what you think.

