Apparently, the massive fireworks display wasn't enough to keep Kanye West and Kris Jenner in party mode at James Harden's birthday bash on Tuesday night.

Kim Kardashian snapped a pic of her mom and rapper hubby fast asleep mid-party, captioning the Instagram shot "Rager!!!! 🎉🎈🎊🎂." Even better, the party poopers got an epic photobomb from the birthday boy himself!

You'd think that a legend like Kanye would have no problem keeping up with a party, but apparently this is an ongoing problem. Kim has documented her man's struggles to stay awake in an Instagram series apparently titled "side chicks be like…"

Hey, even Yeezy's gotta sleep sometime!

