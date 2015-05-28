They're one happy, virtual family!

Glu Mobile, the company behind Kim Kardashian's money-making game, Kim Kardashian: Hollywood, shared an image via Twitter on Wednesday of Kanye and North West's characters in the game. "Are you ready for the newest arrivals to the #KimKardashianGame?" the tweet reads.

Had there not been a caption, fans of the famous family may not have recognized Kim's husband and daughter. The only items that sort of resemble the real-life Kanye in this image are his watch and fashionable T-shirt.

In addition to the virtual family photo, Glu Mobil also shared an image of North's nursery.

Kanye and North are the latest of the Keeping Up with the Kardashians clan to join the game. Kendall and Kylie Jenner got digital characters earlier this year. The Jenner sisters also announced that they too will be launching a game.

Kim's game, available for iPhone, Android and desktop computers, has already made an estimated $200 million since its release this past summer. The goal of the game is to become as famous as possible by taking posing for photo shoots, walking runways, buying high-fashion clothing and getting married -- just like Kim!

"The look of the game was really important to me. I must have pulled thousands of references of all the different ways that characters should have their hair, the outfits and the shoes," Kim told AdWeek earlier this year. "One time there was a strap wrong on one of the character's shoes -- her feet weren't matching. I had to change the programming to fix that. It was important to me that everything is right."

Was Kanye able to approve his outfit?