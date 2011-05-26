Singer/songwriter Kara Dioguardi once landed herself in hospital after unknowingly gorging on pot brownies during a stay at Paula Abdul's house.

The former American Idol judge was staying at Abdul's house when she stumbled upon a special batch of marijuana-laced treats and helped herself to six small pieces of cake.

But the tasty snack soon had DioGuardi calling emergency services in a panic.

She says, "The maid at the time found some brownies in the freezer and put them in the refrigerator... I hadn't really eaten much that night. Six hours later I was like, 'What's going on?'

"I fell out of bed, on the floor and stumbled down stairs... and the ambulance comes, and this guy is like, 'This b**ch is high as a kite! I was hallucinating, I was on an IV (intravenous drip). I stumbled out like (a) junkie... it was bad news!"

The star, who subsequently spent three days recuperating in bed, later admitted the marijuana goodies weren't Abdul's - someone had left them behind after a party.