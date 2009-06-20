Karina Smirnoff hasn't set a date for her wedding to fellow Dancing With the Stars pro Maksim Chmerkovskiy, but she's already set on the dress.

"I definitely want that fairy tale, big skirt ball gown," she told Usmagazine.com at Wednesday's Russian Heritage Festival in NYC. "When else can you wear that?"

Other than that, the couple -- who got engaged this past New Year's Day -- is just beginning to plan the affair.

"We had our first meeting with the wedding planner, and we're really excited," she told Us. "He is amazing, and we're finalizing all the details."

Smirnoff said the nuptials -- likely to take place next summer -- will be in New York.

"He wants it in New York, and if that makes him happy, I'm sure I'm going to earn brownie points," she tells Us.

Chmerkovskiy added: "And that will make 90 percent of our friends happy!"

Besides the wedding planning, the two are keeping busy during their hiatus from DWTS. They will perform in Broadway's Burn The Floor, which begins its limited run on July 25.

"We're hopefully going to burn it up and everyone will love it," she told Us. "It's not just dancing like you see on Dancing With the Stars. It's dancing with a storyline, with costumes and it's a little more of a production. It's very sexy and very intriguing, so we can't wait to start it."

How does Smirnoff, 31, and Chmerkovskiy, 29, balance their professional and personal lives together?

"It's a very fine line," she said. "When you come home, work is work and you have to just be with each other. But it's not easy. We're very stubborn, two Capricorns, so we're working very hard at it."