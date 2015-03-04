Karrueche Tran says she had no idea Chris Brown was a father and only found out moments before the news broke on Tuesday. Tran and her now ex-boyfriend had stopped speaking after getting into a fight last week when Brown took a DNA test to determine if he was the father.

Brown tried to call Tran after his baby news hit the Internet, but she reportedly refused to answer his calls. On Wednesday, she took to Twitter to announce that she was no longer dating Brown. “Listen. One can only take so much. The best of luck to Chris and his family,” she tweeted. “No baby drama for me.”

As Gossip Cop reported, Brown is the father of a nine-month-old baby girl with model Nia Gonzalez. We reached out to Tran and got a “no comment” when we asked about how the singer told her about the baby. Brown has yet to respond nor has he publicly commented on the news.

Brown and Gonzalez are not currently dating, but they are getting along. TMZ says the two have a financial arrangement. On Wednesday, an Instagram picture started making the rounds showing Tran and Gonzalez at the same Las Vegas party back in May 2013. In the photo, Tran, surrounded by a group of women including her best friend Christina Milian, is seen with her arm around Gonzalez.