Four days after she filed for divorce, Kate Gosselin stepped out in a new bikini.

Unlike her previous bikini bod sightings (she showed off her free tummy tuck while on vacation with her eight kids in Bald Head Island, NC, in May), this time the Jon & Kate Plus 8 star wasn't by the beach.

Instead, she was hanging out on the driveway of her $1.1 million Pennsylvania home.

After filing papers Monday, Kate -- who covered up her famous 'do with a hat for the second day in a row -- told The Associated Press that "Jon's activities have left me no choice but to file legal procedures in order to protect myself and our children." She added that "it was appropriate and necessary" for her to initiate this proceeding but refused to discuss why.

In light of their recent split, they both are currently on hiatus from filming the TLC series until new episodes air August 3.

"Once we understood that they were going to make an announcement [regarding their split], we discussed various scenarios with them," TLC president Eileen O'Neill said. "We really collaborated on what would make sense for the family."