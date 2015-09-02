This selfie further proves that Jennifer Aniston desperately needs to be on Instagram. Even Kate Hudson thinks so!

On Wednesday, Hudson posted a pic of her posing with her Mother's Day co-star. "Day 1: Who's that gorgeous lady peekin over my shoulder? #SuchFun #GirlsAtWork 👯 #MothersDayMovie #LetsConvinceJenToGetOnInstagram," the 36-year-old actress shared with her 2.1 million Instagram followers.

We're not sure a romantic comedy can be any more romantic and/or comedic when you cast both Aniston and Hudson! Not only that, Pretty Woman and Valentine's Day's Garry Marshall is directing the ensemble film, which will feature intertwining stories about different mothers as they approach Mother's Day.

Aniston jetted over to Atlanta, Georgia to start shooting the movie almost immediately following her wedding and honeymoon with Justin Theroux.

And we have to say, marriage is looking good on the 46-year-old actress.