Kate Moss was kicked off a plane on Sunday for allegedly being “disruptive.”

The supermodel had flown from Bodrum, Turkey, to London via easyJet, a bargain airline service. Upon arrival at Luton airport in the U.K., police met the aircraft at the gate to escort Moss off the plane. The star was not arrested, but it’s not clear at what point she was free to go.

Neither the cops nor airline officials, however, have stated what caused Moss’ removal, or even confirmed her as the removed party. In a statement, easyJet says it requested assistance “due to the behavior of a passenger on board,” noting they do “not tolerate disruptive behavior and will always report any incidents to the authorities.”

Police say they “were called to assist staff in escorting a passenger from a flight arriving into Luton airport.” The spokesperson adds, “The passenger had been reported as being disruptive on the flight. Officers attended and escorted the passenger from the plane. No formal complaints were made against her and she was not arrested.”

Some local reports have said Moss allegedly became problematic after she was refused alcohol, with one unconfirmed account even claiming she was drunk and called the pilot a “basic bitch” as she was being escorted away. Moss’ camp has not commented on the incident.