Kate Upton found fame posing in sexy photos -- but after being involved in a celebrity phone hack, there are new nude images the model does not want shared. Like Jennifer Lawrence, Upton’s phone was hacked and nude images have leaked, her attorney confirms to Us Weekly.

"This is obviously an outrageous violation of our client Kate Upton's privacy,” attorney Lawrence Shire tells Us in a statement. “We intend to pursue anyone disseminating or duplicating these illegally obtained images to the fullest extent possible."

According to BuzzFeed, Upton and Lawrence are two of many A-listers who have been hacked. Others on the list include "Problem" singer Ariana Grande, Nickelodeon star Victoria Justice, and actress Kirsten Dunst.

On Sunday, after nude selfies of Lawrence surfaced, a spokesperson for the "Hunger Games" actress told Us in a statement: “This is a flagrant violation of privacy. The authorities have been contacted and will prosecute anyone who posts the stolen photos of Jennifer Lawrence."

The photos originally were posted on the /b/ thread on 4chan and have not been taken down despite both statements. The site claims to also have nude photos of newlywed Gabrielle Union, pregnant Hayden Panettiere, former Disney star Hilary Duff, "Big Bang Theory" actress Kaley Cuoco, Lea Michele, Mary-Kate Olsen, Selena Gomez and many more.

