Kate Gosselin says she was NOT dumped, despite reports. The "Kate Plus Eight" star took to Twitter on Thursday to shoot down the claims.

The supposed split was first claimed by "Entertainment Tonight" on Wednesday, which announced "Kate Gosselin Dumped by Millionaire Boyfriend Jeff Prescott for 26-Year-Old Woman, Source Says." The outlet said Gosselin was "no longer dating" the business mogul, after he "got cold feet" over Labor Day weekend about appearing on her TLC reality series. A "source" even described the mom of eight as "devastated."

But all that seems to be news to Gosselin. She tweeted on Thursday night, "Sorry guys. You've been 'duped&' by the tabloids again!" Gosselin continued, "There was no breakup recently/at all. Gotta b in a relationship in order 2 'break up!'"

Indeed, this is not the first time the former "Dancing with the Stars" and "Celebrity Apprentice" contestant has shot down reports linking her to Prescott. As Gossip Cop reported back in June, multiple outlets claimed Gosselin was engaged to him after she wore a sparkly ring. "Fyi: I'm not engaged-not even dating any1.Loved the ring so I put it on myself 4 my bday," Gosselin tweeted at the time.

The controversial star also hit back at false romance rumors in 2011, when she called out HollywoodLife for wrongly claiming she had a "new man" after supposedly going on blind dates. It certainly seems plausible that when Gosselin is actually in a relationship, she'll let fans know. For now, Gossip Cop applauds her attempts at separating fact from fiction.