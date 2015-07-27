No surprise here. Even facing monsoon conditions and going casual, Kate Middleton looks pretty amazing.

The 33-year-old Duchess of Cambridge attended the America's Cup World Series in Portsmouth, England on Sunday, her first official royal outing since giving birth to Princess Charlotte in May. Wearing matching navy blue Land Rover Bar team fleece jackets with her husband, 33-year-old Prince William, the royal couple was picture-perfect as ever rocking their custom gear.

With her hair pulled back in a ponytail, Kate looked fresh-faced, rocking skinny jeans and flats.

Sadly, the America's Cup races had to be canceled because of bad weather, though Kate and William still met a few of the families of the crew and management teams.

Kate also paid an important visit to the 1851 Trust, of which she's a patron. The 1851 Trust aims to inspire and engage a new generation through sailing and the marine industry, and is supported by the Land Rover Bar team.

While visiting Land Rover Ben Ainslie Racing's headquarters, Kate also dished about her scene-stealing son, 2-year-old Prince George. It turns out the adorable royal thinks he's actually older than he is! When Kate met 2-year-old Freddie Wilson, his mother -- Wendy Maxwell -- told reporters that Freddie mistakenly said he was 3-years-old, to which Kate replied, 'George says that. He thinks that he's older.'"

