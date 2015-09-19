Could Kate Middleton and Prince William be any cuter?

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge couldn't keep their eyes off each other at the 2015 Rugby World Cup opening ceremony in Twickenham, England, on Friday.

The always-stylish 33-year-old, who's still rocking her new bangs, showed up wearing a bright blue Reiss coat, while Prince William, also 33, looked dapper in a navy blue suit and printed tie. It was Middleton's second major royal outing since giving birth to Princess Charlotte in May, after visiting students at the Anna Freud Centre in London on Thursday.

As usual, the lovebirds were the center of attention at the stadium, laughing and smiling throughout the match between England and Fiji.

When it comes to cute celebrity couples, the royal couple hands down wins this match!

Kate Middleton and Prince William have pretty much always been this delightful. The duo, who are parents to 2-year-old Prince George and two-month-old Princess Charlotte, started dating over 12 years ago and both were attending university at St. Andrews. They've been married for over four years and that spark is clearly still there after all this time! Watch the video below to see Prince William gush over his family.