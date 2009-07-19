Katherine Heigl and Gerard Butler's Saturday press junket for their new romantic comedy The Ugly Truth was put on hold as the Four Seasons Hotel in Beverly Hills was evacuated following a telephoned bomb threat.

See the day's top celeb news photos.

During the two hours police were investigating the premises, Heigl and Butler -- who costar in the flick as TV producer and shock jock forced to work together -- mingled with fans outside on the street and took photographs before ducking into the nearby Il Cielo restaurant.

Check out stars on set.

RadarOnline.com reports Butler even posed for a few personal snapshots with the AC Milan soccer team, who was staying at the hotel before a match against David Beckham and the L.A. Galaxy Saturday night.

Following a police sweep of the property, all guests were allowed back into the hotel, though no other information has been released about the threat.