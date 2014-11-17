Katherine Heigl opened up about her feud with Shonda Rhimes in a new interview with “Extra,” telling Mario Lopez that she is sorry about the “crappy impression” she left on her former “Grey’s Anatomy” boss.

At one point, Rhimes told The Hollywood Reporter that the cast of her show “Scandal” is extremely close, noting, “There are no Heigls in this situation.” The showrunner later added that she doesn’t “put up with bulls--- or nasty people,” because she doesn’t have time for it.

“The last one with Shonda… it sucks,” admitted Heigl. “I am sorry that she feels that way, and I wish her nothing but greatness, and I have nothing negative to say about Shonda.” Heigl added, “I’m a big fan of her work. I watch ‘Scandal’ every week, and so I’m sorry she’s left with such a crappy impression of me. I wish I could do something to change that. Maybe I will be able to someday.”

While working on “Grey’s Anatomy” in 2008, Heigl famously withdrew her name from Emmy Awards consideration because she said the material she was given didn’t “warrant” a nomination.” It was around that time Heigl started to develop a reputation for being difficult to work with on projects including "Knocked Up."

Regarding her negative image, Heigl told Lopez, “Yeah, that took some stomaching and having to just go, OK, there’s nothing I can do about this except to sort of prove it wrong you know.” The actress continued, “And the only way for me to prove it wrong is for people to have a work experience with me that doesn’t speak to that at all.” During her “Extra” interview, Heigl also talked about return to television and wanting more kids.

