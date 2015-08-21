Kathie Lee Gifford revealed on Friday’s “Today” show that she had a difficult time getting in touch with her daughter Cassidy on the day Frank passed away. Kathie Lee opened up about the events leading up to her contacting Cassidy to inform her of her father’s death. Watch the video below.

As Gossip Cop reported, Frank died on August 9, just days shy of his 85th birthday. Kathie Lee went back to work co-hosting “Today” a little more than a week later, and paid a touching on-air tribute to her late husband.

On Friday’s show, where she was joined by former “Live!” co-host Regis Philbin, Kathie Lee discussed for the first time about having to tell Cassidy of her father’s death. Her son Cody was home at the time Frank’s body was found.

“The hardest part of the day other than finding Frank was that we couldn’t get in touch with Cass because she was in the air,” said Kathie Lee.

Cassidy, an actress, was on a flight to Santa Fe, New Mexico, to shoot her upcoming movie Angels and Outlaws at the time of Frank’s passing.

Kathie Lee said she had to call the airline and have them help her get in contact with Cassidy. An employee found Cassidy on her layover in Minnesota and told her to call home. “The worst thing you want to do is ever get news like that from a monitor while you’re walking wherever you are,” noted Kathie Lee. “We got her home, and we pulled the wagons together.”