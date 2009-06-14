Looks like Katie Holmes is ready to hit the dance floor.

On Sunday, she was spotted rehearsing at CBS Studios in Los Angeles. (She took daughter Suri there Saturday after a trip to an American Girl store the night before.)

It has been rumored that Holmes will be appearing on the July 8 100th episode of the Fox's So You Think You Can Dance.

"I think it's fair to say it's a rumor," producer Nigel Lythgoe recently told Usmagazine.com. "I'm not making any comments at this point."

"Would I like Katie Holmes to do it?" he went on. "I'd love Katie Holmes to do it! Absolutely! As far as I'm concerned, Katie Holmes can come on the show and do anything she'd like to do. But it is just a rumor for now."