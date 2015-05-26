Katy Perry and John Mayer spent part of their Memorial Day weekend in Disneyland, seemingly proving the pair is dating again. Fans snapped photos of the singers walking around the theme park, and shared the images on social media.

According to reports, Mayer and Perry had a blast with friends as they rode on some of the park’s rides. They also grabbed dinner at Disneyland’s super-exclusive Club 33 after staying right until the park closed. Even though Mayer and Perry have not confirmed they are a couple again, the two have been spotted out together several times in the past few months.

Back in January, the Perry and Mayer sparked dating rumors (again) after they were spotted grabbing dinner at a mutual friend’s house in Los Angeles. They were also seen together in February following Perry’s Super Bowl XLIX performance in Glendale, Arizona. After her halftime show, Missy Elliot, who joined Perry onstage, posted a photo of herself, Perry and Mayer together. And in early April, they were spotted enjoying dinner at the L.A. hot spot Ysabel. Check out the photo below of Katy Perry and John Mayer at Disneyland, and tell us what you think about them being back together.

John Mayer just walked by me in Space Mountain!!! @DisneylandCeleb pic.twitter.com/iW3TrNkZea

— Carissa Callas (@carissacallas) May 25, 2015